78 suspects detained in crackdown on Europe-Algeria smuggling network Europol estimates profits from migrant smuggling alone exceed $27M

Authorities have dismantled a major criminal network involved in smuggling drugs, weapons, and migrants across the Western Mediterranean, with 78 suspects arrested in a Spain-led operation supported by Europol, the EU's law enforcement agency said on Friday.

The network, described as operating like a logistics company for organized crime groups, managed two-way maritime smuggling routes between Europe and Algeria, according to a statement by Europol.

The operation was led by Spanish authorities with support from French, Portuguese, and Polish authorities.

Authorities found that the criminal group provided a wide range of services to other criminal organizations, including vessel storage, transportation, refueling, maritime transfers, boat maintenance, and counter-surveillance.

The statement said 78 suspects were arrested in Spain and Algeria, including three high-value targets, during an operation during which 17 locations were searched in Spain, including in Alicante, Almeria, Cartagena, and Murcia.

The network was mainly composed of Algerian nationals with links to criminal groups in France, Belgium, Portugal, Italy, and Poland, Europol said.

Investigators discovered that the network controlled a fleet of high-powered vessels, including so-called "ghost speedboats" that are banned in Spain because of their size and engine capacity.

The suspects allegedly used these vessels to conduct transfers in international waters near the Spanish coast, allowing drugs, weapons, and migrants to be quickly moved to shore while reducing the risk of detection.

The group allegedly used violence, including firearms, threats, and contract killings, to maintain control over members and migrants.

Financial transactions were reportedly managed through the informal hawala system, making it difficult for investigators to trace illicit funds.

Europol said the organization evolved from drug trafficking into a broader criminal enterprise focused on maximizing profits.

On return routes from Algeria to Spain, it smuggled migrants, charging up to €12,000 ($13,831) per person.

The agency estimated that profits from migrant smuggling alone exceeded €24 million ($27 million).

Migrants were transported in dangerous conditions, often in overcrowded boats without lighting or life jackets, and during severe weather conditions.