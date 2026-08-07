'The EU must continue to intensify pressure on Russia until Moscow ends its war,' bloc's foreign policy chief says

EU adopts new sanctions linked to Russia's military-industrial complex 'The EU must continue to intensify pressure on Russia until Moscow ends its war,' bloc's foreign policy chief says

The European Union on Friday adopted new sanctions against five individuals allegedly supporting Russia's military-industrial complex in response to intensified strikes in Ukraine, the EU Council said.

The EU Council said the five listed individuals hold senior positions in Russian companies active in the defense and military technology sectors, including firms involved in the development, production and supply of military equipment used by Russian forces in the war in Ukraine.

Among those sanctioned is Ramil Nailevich Badgutdinov, general director of JSC Serpukhov Plant Metallist, a company involved in producing precision electromechanical components, including systems used in Russia's Iskander-M ballistic missile, the bloc said.

The EU also listed Aleksandr Yurevich Dyukarev, general director of JSC Krasnoyarsk Machine-Building Plant, which is involved in the production of ballistic missiles, including the RS-28 "Sarmat" missile system.

Other sanctioned individuals include executives of Russian companies involved in the production of military communication systems, as well as the development of software for unmanned aerial vehicles and space-related military technologies, according to the bloc.

Individuals designated under the sanctions regime are subject to an asset freeze, while the provision of funds or economic resources to them, directly or indirectly, is prohibited.

They are also subject to a travel ban preventing entry into or transit through EU member states.

"Each new attack on Ukraine is another reason for Europe to tighten the screws on Russia... With its army stalled on the battlefield, Moscow is further escalating its campaign of terror against civilians. The EU must continue to intensify pressure on Russia until Moscow ends its war," EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said on US social media platform X.