250-pound weapon capable of penetrating up to 39.4 inches of reinforced concrete structures

Türkiye's Aselsan tests Tolun-P bunker-busting munition with Akinci drone 250-pound weapon capable of penetrating up to 39.4 inches of reinforced concrete structures

Turkish defense firm Aselsan said Friday it has tested its Tolun-P bunker-busting guided munition with pinpoint accuracy.

The drill was conducted using defense firm Baykar’s Bayraktar Akinci drone.

The guided munition uses domestic technologies designed to provide a force multiplier against heavily armored and concrete-protected targets.

The Tolun-P offers enhanced operational efficiency over conventional weapons.

It was recently added to the 250-pound class of munitions.

The munition uses the Sadak-4T multiple-payload pod, which can be loaded in multiple units onto platforms such as the Akinci unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV).

It allows pilots to destroy multiple strategic targets in a single salvo using electronic fuses that can be programmed from the cockpit within seconds.

The Tolun-P can penetrate targets using high kinetic energy and a specialized nose design to maximize structural damage, allowing it to breach fortified underground shelters, command centers, and armored hangars.

Aselsan said the Tolun-P can penetrate up to one meter (or around 39.4 inches) of reinforced concrete.

The Tolun family of products also includes the laser-guided full-power munition Tolun-L, an electronic warfare variant of Tolun-EW, the full-rate guide munition Tolun-F, the infra-red seeking munition Tolun-IIR, and the ground-launched Tolun-S.​​​​​​​

