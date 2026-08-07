Türkiye goalkeeper Altay Bayindir joins Celta Vigo on loan from Manchester United Deal for 28-year-old goalkeeper includes option to buy

English club Manchester United has loaned Türkiye national team goalkeeper Altay Bayindir to Spanish La Liga side Celta Vigo with an option to buy.

“Celta Vigo and Manchester United have reached an agreement regarding the loan transfer of Altay Bayindir, which includes a purchase option,” the Spanish club said in a statement.

Celta Vigo noted that Bayindir became the first Turkish player in Manchester United’s history when he joined the club from Fenerbahce in 2023.

The 28-year-old goalkeeper will travel directly to Italy to join Celta Vigo’s preseason training camp under head coach Claudio Giraldez.

He is expected to feature in the team’s preseason friendlies against Sassuolo and Napoli.