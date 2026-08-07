- ‘The trust is now gone for us, there is no way back for Infantino,’ NFF President Lise Klaveness says

Norway football federation calls on FIFA chief to resign over failed World Cup plan - ‘The trust is now gone for us, there is no way back for Infantino,’ NFF President Lise Klaveness says

Norwegian Football Federation (NFF) President Lise Klaveness called Friday for FIFA President Gianni Infantino to resign, saying he had lost the federation’s confidence.

“We decided that there is no trust in Infantino now,” Klaveness told The Guardian following the NFF’s monthly board meeting.

“We have been worried consistently and there has been one more step in worrying direction every year, every part of the year. The trust is now gone for us, there is no way back for Infantino.”

Her comments came as pressure continued to mount on Infantino despite FIFA’s apology over its handling of his failed proposal to sell stakes in the commercial rights to FIFA competitions, including the World Cup.

UEFA said Thursday that the conditions for lifting its proposed boycott of FIFA competitions, including the World Cup, had not been met despite the proposal’s withdrawal and FIFA’s subsequent apology.

FIFA apologized Wednesday for mistakes related to the proposal, which sought to establish a subsidiary valued at $20 billion to manage the commercial and event operations of the World Cup and other competitions.

The plan involved offering private investors a stake of up to 20% in the subsidiary but was withdrawn following widespread opposition.