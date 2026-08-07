Deal to be signed in Jeddah during Turkish President Erdogan's working visit to Saudi Arabia, according to security sources

Türkiye, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan to sign trilateral defense agreement Deal to be signed in Jeddah during Turkish President Erdogan's working visit to Saudi Arabia, according to security sources

Türkiye, Saudi Arabia, and Pakistan are set to sign a trilateral defense agreement on Friday, security sources said.

The joint defense agreement among the three countries will be signed in Saudi Arabia, the sources added.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan departed earlier on Friday for Saudi Arabia for a one-day working visit, where he is expected to meet Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Pakistan has been engaged in mediation efforts to end the US-Iran war, while Türkiye has played an active diplomatic role in efforts to secure a ceasefire in Gaza.

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia signed a Strategic Mutual Defense Agreement in September last year.