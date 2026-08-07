Morning Briefing: Aug. 7, 2026

Here’s a rundown of all the news you need to start your Friday, including US President Donald Trump saying he is involved in the negotiations to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and signaling an agreement could be reached soon, an explosion aboard a passenger minibus near Syria’s capital killing two people and injuring 13, and Trump signing executive orders expanding birthright citizenship restrictions.
US President Donald Trump said he is “involved” in the negotiations to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and suggested an agreement could be reached “soon.”
Asked by reporters at the White House whether an agreement had been reached to reopen the strategic waterway, Trump said: "I don't want to say it has been."
"It's sort of open right now. You know, we have a thing called the blockade headed up by the US Navy, and we control it," he said.
"I'm involved in the negotiations. I think we're doing fine. It could be soon," he added, referring to a possible agreement with Iran.
Two people were killed and 13 others injured when an explosive device detonated aboard a passenger minibus in the Syrian town of Jaramana near Damascus, a report said.
Syria's state-run al-Ekhbariya TV initially said the device exploded inside the minibus, killing and injuring several people, but provided no casualty figures or further details about the circumstances of the blast.
Syria’s state news agency SANA later cited the Health Ministry’s Referral, Ambulance and Emergency Directorate as saying that two people were killed and 13 others were injured in the blast.
US President Donald Trump signed two executive orders aimed at further restricting birthright citizenship, including one expanding the categories of people deemed ineligible for automatic citizenship at birth and another banning so-called "birth tourism."
Trump criticized a recent Supreme Court ruling on birthright citizenship, calling it "a very unfortunate decision."
The Confederation of African Football (CAF) unanimously reaffirmed its support for FIFA President Gianni Infantino, despite acknowledged mistakes by the world football body in the handling of a withdrawn proposal to sell stakes in FIFA competitions to private investors.
The CAF Executive Committee endorsed a statement issued Wednesday by Infantino and FIFA Secretary General Mattias Grafstrom concerning the FIFA Forward Enterprise proposal.
“We are committed to continue working together with FIFA, its Member Associations, other Football Confederations and stakeholders to safeguard and adhere to governance, due process, and transparency global best practices and to contribute to the development and growth of Football worldwide,” CAF said in a statement.
Real Madrid announced that Brazilian winger Vinicius Junior had signed a new six-year contract that will keep him at the Spanish club until June 2032.
“Real Madrid C. F. and Vinicius Jr. have agreed on the extension of our player’s contract, which links him to the club until June 30, 2032,” the club said in a statement.
“Vinicius Jr. has become one of the most important players in one of the most successful periods in our history.”
Thousands of fans attended Egyptian football star Mohamed Salah’s signing ceremony at Trabzonspor’s Papara Park stadium.
“I never expected that reception. I’m here to win. I want to win something with this club, because you guys show me so much love and I really really appreciate that,” Salah said during the ceremony.
Thousands welcomed the footballer with chants, light displays and flares that illuminated Papara Park as he walked around the stadium to greet and salute the fans.
Record-breaking wildfires across Europe caused an estimated €15.6-€19.1 billion ($18-$22 billion) in economic losses and total damage.
Weather service AccuWeather Chief Meteorologist Jonathan Porter said extreme heat and prolonged drought fueled the dangerous wildfires in countries including France, Spain and Greece, burning more than half a million hectares.
Porter warned that the extreme conditions threatened lives, reduced crop production, and created serious health risks due to smoke and poor air quality.
British authorities cleared Paramount Skydance’s proposed $110 billion takeover of Warner Bros. Discovery, removing two regulatory hurdles for a deal that remains stalled by legal challenges in the US.
The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said it would not refer the transaction for an in-depth phase 2 investigation after concluding that the merger would not substantially reduce competition in the UK.
The regulator examined the deal’s impact on film distribution, television and film production, streaming services and children’s television channels.
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