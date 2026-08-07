Anadolu’s recap of top stories from around the globe

Morning Briefing: Aug. 7, 2026 Anadolu’s recap of top stories from around the globe

Here’s a rundown of all the news you need to start your Friday, including US President Donald Trump saying he is involved in the negotiations to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and signaling an agreement could be reached soon, an explosion aboard a passenger minibus near Syria’s capital killing two people and injuring 13, and Trump signing executive orders expanding birthright citizenship restrictions.



TOP STORIES

Trump says deal to reopen Strait of Hormuz could come ‘soon’

US President Donald Trump said he is “involved” in the negotiations to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and suggested an agreement could be reached “soon.”

Asked by reporters at the White House whether an agreement had been reached to reopen the strategic waterway, Trump said: "I don't want to say it has been."

"It's sort of open right now. You know, we have a thing called the blockade headed up by the US Navy, and we control it," he said.

"I'm involved in the negotiations. I think we're doing fine. It could be soon," he added, referring to a possible agreement with Iran.

Explosion aboard passenger minibus near Damascus kills 2, injures 13: State media

Two people were killed and 13 others injured when an explosive device detonated aboard a passenger minibus in the Syrian town of Jaramana near Damascus, a report said.

Syria's state-run al-Ekhbariya TV initially said the device exploded inside the minibus, killing and injuring several people, but provided no casualty figures or further details about the circumstances of the blast.

Syria’s state news agency SANA later cited the Health Ministry’s Referral, Ambulance and Emergency Directorate as saying that two people were killed and 13 others were injured in the blast.

Trump signs executive orders expanding birthright citizenship restrictions, banning 'birth tourism'

US President Donald Trump signed two executive orders aimed at further restricting birthright citizenship, including one expanding the categories of people deemed ineligible for automatic citizenship at birth and another banning so-called "birth tourism."

Trump criticized a recent Supreme Court ruling on birthright citizenship, calling it "a very unfortunate decision."

NEWS IN BRIEF

A New Mexico state judge ordered Meta to pay $567 million into a child mental health fund and strengthen protections for children's accounts.

Eleven civilians were injured in attacks by Yemen’s Houthi group on Saudi Arabia’s southern Najran region, the Saudi-led coalition said.

Around 14 people were injured when a powerful explosion occurred at a gold mine in the municipality of Marmato in Colombia's Caldas department, prompting a rescue operation

Trade unions, social organizations and opposition groups marched outside Argentina's National Congress in Buenos Aires to protest a government-backed private property bill as the Senate debated the controversial legislation.

The Israeli army withdrew from the Qalandia refugee camp north of occupied East Jerusalem after a nearly two-day military raid that left 51 Palestinians injured, Palestinian authorities said.

Seventeen Yemeni soldiers and officers were killed and several others injured in an attack by the Houthi group involving ballistic missiles and explosive-laden drones, the Yemeni military said.

Mossad chief Roman Gofman fired two senior intelligence officials after a plan to topple Iran's government failed or was never implemented, according to Israeli broadcaster Channel 12.

Poland's largest river, the Vistula, fell to its lowest level in more than 70 years at one monitoring station as a drought and heat wave gripped the country.

The Venezuelan government and opposition representatives began face-to-face talks in Caracas, opening a new round of political dialogue.

At least 48 Palestinians have been injured since Israeli forces launched a military raid on the Qalandia refugee camp and nearby town of Kafr Aqab north of occupied East Jerusalem, according to the Palestinian news agency WAFA.

A German court sentenced an Afghan national to life imprisonment for a deadly car-ramming attack at a trade union demonstration in Munich that killed two people and injured dozens.

Italian police detained eight people "seriously suspected" of belonging to a transnational criminal organization accused of facilitating irregular migration between Algeria, Italy and France.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will pay a one-day working visit to Saudi Arabia on Friday, Communications Director Burhanettin Duran said.

Türkiye's National Security Council called for the resumption of Iran-US talks, warning that renewed conflict could spread across the region and disrupt global trade routes.

US President Donald Trump rejected a media report that he confronted Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth over dwindling US munitions stockpiles during the Iran war, while voicing strong support for his Pentagon chief.

Italy's Po River is facing an "extreme drought" crisis as persistent high temperatures and a prolonged lack of rainfall continue to drain water reserves across the country’s largest river basin.

Uganda’s parliament approved a motion authorizing the government to deploy troops to the Gaza Strip as part of the International Stabilization Force (ISF).

The UK added 19 new entries to its sanctions list targeting Russia, including 13 individuals and entities and six vessels accused of supporting Moscow or transporting Russian energy products.

SPORTS

African football body backs FIFA president despite ‘acknowledged mistakes’

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) unanimously reaffirmed its support for FIFA President Gianni Infantino, despite acknowledged mistakes by the world football body in the handling of a withdrawn proposal to sell stakes in FIFA competitions to private investors.

The CAF Executive Committee endorsed a statement issued Wednesday by Infantino and FIFA Secretary General Mattias Grafstrom concerning the FIFA Forward Enterprise proposal.

“We are committed to continue working together with FIFA, its Member Associations, other Football Confederations and stakeholders to safeguard and adhere to governance, due process, and transparency global best practices and to contribute to the development and growth of Football worldwide,” CAF said in a statement.

Vinicius Jr. signs new 6-year deal with Real Madrid

Real Madrid announced that Brazilian winger Vinicius Junior had signed a new six-year contract that will keep him at the Spanish club until June 2032.

“Real Madrid C. F. and Vinicius Jr. have agreed on the extension of our player’s contract, which links him to the club until June 30, 2032,” the club said in a statement.

“Vinicius Jr. has become one of the most important players in one of the most successful periods in our history.”

Thousands attend Mohamed Salah’s signing ceremony at Trabzonspor’s Papara Park

Thousands of fans attended Egyptian football star Mohamed Salah’s signing ceremony at Trabzonspor’s Papara Park stadium.

“I never expected that reception. I’m here to win. I want to win something with this club, because you guys show me so much love and I really really appreciate that,” Salah said during the ceremony.

Thousands welcomed the footballer with chants, light displays and flares that illuminated Papara Park as he walked around the stadium to greet and salute the fans.

BUSINESS & ECONOMY

European wildfires cause up to $22B in total damage

Record-breaking wildfires across Europe caused an estimated €15.6-€19.1 billion ($18-$22 billion) in economic losses and total damage.

Weather service AccuWeather Chief Meteorologist Jonathan Porter said extreme heat and prolonged drought fueled the dangerous wildfires in countries including France, Spain and Greece, burning more than half a million hectares.

Porter warned that the extreme conditions threatened lives, reduced crop production, and created serious health risks due to smoke and poor air quality.

UK clears Paramount’s stalled $110B Warner Bros. Discovery takeover

British authorities cleared Paramount Skydance’s proposed $110 billion takeover of Warner Bros. Discovery, removing two regulatory hurdles for a deal that remains stalled by legal challenges in the US.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said it would not refer the transaction for an in-depth phase 2 investigation after concluding that the merger would not substantially reduce competition in the UK.

The regulator examined the deal’s impact on film distribution, television and film production, streaming services and children’s television channels.

