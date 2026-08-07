Charlie Hatcher defeats incumbent Andy Ogles despite Trump's endorsement and advances to the November election

Trump-backed congressman loses Republican primary in Tennessee Charlie Hatcher defeats incumbent Andy Ogles despite Trump's endorsement and advances to the November election

US Rep. Andy Ogles lost Tennessee's Republican primary on Thursday to challenger Charlie Hatcher despite receiving President Donald Trump's endorsement, in a rare election defeat for a Trump-backed candidate.

The Associated Press declared Hatcher the winner with 53.3% of the vote to Ogles' 46.8%, with 95% of precincts reporting.

Hatcher, the former Tennessee agriculture commissioner, will face Democrat Chaz Molder, who won the Democratic primary with 40.9% of the vote in a crowded field.

The Tennessee primaries marked the first test of a newly configured US House of Representatives congressional map redrawn in May by Republican state lawmakers after the US Supreme Court weakened federal Voting Rights Act protections for minority voters.

Republicans hold eight of Tennessee's nine congressional seats and are seeking to win all nine in the November midterm elections.

Ogles' defeat followed controversy over a social media post criticized as Islamophobic by American Muslim advocacy groups and Democratic lawmakers.

"Muslims don't belong in American society. Pluralism is a lie," Ogles wrote on X.

Osama Jamal, secretary-general of the US Council of Muslim Organizations, condemned the remarks.

"Hate and discrimination against one another have no place in America," Jamal said.

Although Hatcher did not receive Trump's endorsement, he was backed by Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee and campaigned as a pro-Trump candidate while emphasizing his farming background.

"The message resonated, and the message was: Work like a farmer, get things done and serve others," Hatcher told The Associated Press after his victory.