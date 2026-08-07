4 Palestinians injured as attacks by Israeli occupiers intensify in West Bank Israeli army orders uprooting of trees across 78 acres of Palestinian land amid illegal settlement expansion

Four Palestinians were injured Thursday when Israeli occupiers raided a community near Ramallah as attacks and illegal settlement activity intensified across the occupied West Bank.

The Al-Baidar rights group said Israeli occupiers backed by Israeli forces attacked the Naif al-Kaabneh community in Al-Taybeh, east of Ramallah, assaulting members of a Palestinian family and leaving four injured, the group said.

In the northern West Bank, Israeli occupiers established an illegal settlement park on land belonging to the village of Madama near Nablus, a move Al-Baidar said was aimed at taking over more Palestinian land.

Occupiers also entered the Khirbet Samra community in the northern Jordan Valley with agricultural tractors.

Meanwhile, the Israeli army issued eight orders to uproot olive trees and clear vegetation across more than 316 dunums (78 acres) of Palestinian land, according to the Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission.

Six of the orders targeted nearly 311 dunums (76.8 acres) in Jenin province, while the remaining two covered land near Nablus and in occupied Jerusalem.

The commission said much of the targeted land lies along major roads, warning that the measures would expand Israeli control over surrounding areas and clear the way for illegal settlement infrastructure.

The latest orders bring the number issued since the beginning of 2026 to remove trees and vegetation from some 2,480 dunums (613 acres) of Palestinian land to 59, it said.

According to the commission, Israel has seized around 60,000 dunums (14,826 acres) of Palestinian land over the past 1,000 days.

Since the start of Israel's genocidal war on Gaza in October 2023, attacks by the Israeli army and occupiers across the occupied West Bank have intensified, killing more than 1,182 Palestinians, injuring around 13,000 and leading to the arrest of nearly 24,000 others, according to official Palestinian figures.

