Israeli occupiers attack Palestinian families in eastern Ramallah on 1st day of Eid al-Adha holiday Occupiers targeted families in al-Khalaifa area of al-Taybeh village

Israeli occupiers attacked Palestinian families on the first day of the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha on Wednesday in an area in eastern Ramallah in the occupied West Bank, according to a Palestinian activist.

Fares Kaabneh told Anadolu that occupiers targeted families in the al-Khalaifa area of al-Taybeh village.

He said the occupiers deliberately drove herds of sheep and camels into the vicinity of Palestinian homes, causing damage to residents’ property and destroying trees.

Kaabneh added that the occupiers surrounded Palestinian homes during the attack.

Israeli occupiers carried out 540 attacks against Palestinians and their property across the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, in April, according to a monthly report issued by the Palestinian Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission.

Since the start of the Israeli geocidal war on the Gaza Strip in October 2023, the West Bank has witnessed an escalation in attacks by the Israeli army and occupiers, particularly in rural and Bedouin areas near settlements and outposts.

The Israeli army has killed 1,200 Palestinians, injured more than 12,600, and displaced 33,000 in the West Bank, according to figures published by the Palestinian government media office on Monday.



*Writing by Rania Abushamala in Istanbul

