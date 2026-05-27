Legislation is introduced by newly elected government, which says membership needed for 'peace, human rights, accountability'

Hungarian parliament approves law to remain in International Criminal Court Legislation is introduced by newly elected government, which says membership needed for 'peace, human rights, accountability'

Hungary's parliament on Wednesday approved legislation that effectively halts the country's withdrawal from the International Criminal Court (ICC), reversing an earlier decision by the previous government to leave the tribunal.

Lawmakers voted in an exceptional procedure to revoke the withdrawal process initiated in 2025, Hungarian news portal 24.hu reported.

The bill was supported by 133 members of the Tisza Party, while 37 lawmakers from the Fidesz–KDNP alliance voted against it.

The decision will enter into force the day after it is officially promulgated.

The legislation was introduced by the government led by Prime Minister Peter Magyar, who said continued participation in the ICC is necessary "to maintain international peace and security and protect human rights," and to ensure accountability for serious international crimes.

The previous government had announced Hungary's exit from the ICC in April 2025, following Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's visit to Budapest.

At the time, the court had issued an arrest warrant for Netanyahu over alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity.

Hungary's withdrawal process had been expected to conclude in June, but the new government moved to stop the exit before it took effect.