4 injured in London drive-by shooting 25-year-old man in life-threatening condition, while 3 others, aged 21, 47, 70, sustain non-life-threatening wounds

Four people were taken to hospital with gunshot wounds after multiple shots were fired from a vehicle in south London, police said on Saturday.

One man, 25, is in a life-threatening condition, while three others, aged 21, 47 and 70, sustained non-life-threatening wounds following the shooting in Brixton in the early hours of Saturday, the BBC quoted Metropolitan Police as saying.

The police officers arrived at the scene on Coldharbour Lane within minutes after reports of the shooting, at about 1.15 local time (0015GMT).

So far no arrests have been made by the police while officers continue to investigate the shooting. Searches were also conducted near Southwyk House, Coldharbour Lane in the afternoon.

