Former head of presidential office Andriy Bohdan among those targeted

Zelenskyy sanctions 5 individuals who 'threaten Ukraine’s national interests, sovereignty' Former head of presidential office Andriy Bohdan among those targeted

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Saturday imposed sanctions on five individuals, whose actions he said “threaten the national interests, security, sovereignty, and territorial integrity of Ukraine.”

According to the presidential press service, the sanctions target Ukrainian lawyer Andriy Bohdan, a former head of the Zelenskyy office.

Others sanctioned are Ukrainian businessman Bohdan Pukish, said to be an associate and partner of sanctioned opposition figure Viktor Medvedchuk; Russian businessman Alan Kiryukhin, described as a key manager of the A7A5 payment system used to circumvent sanctions; and Russian Olympic officials Stanislav Pozdnyakov and Mikhail Mamiashvili, whom the statement called “propagandists.”

The measures include stripping state awards, blocking assets, halting trade operations, preventing capital transfers from Ukraine, suspending licenses and permits, and banning participation in the privatization or lease of state property.

The sanctions will be in effect for 10 years, while the state awards have been revoked indefinitely.