Several settlements evacuated as strong winds fuel blaze in Rethymno

2 firefighters killed battling wildfire on Greece’s Crete Island Several settlements evacuated as strong winds fuel blaze in Rethymno

Two firefighters were killed Wednesday while battling a wildfire on the Greek island of Crete, according to public broadcaster ERT.

The firefighters were found dead inside their vehicle in the Nea Krya Vrysi area of Rethymno after apparently being trapped by the flames.

One was a seasonal firefighter, while the other had five years at the Agia Fotini fire station.

“Today is an extremely difficult day for the Fire Department,” the agency said in a statement, expressing condolences to their families and colleagues.

The fire, which broke out around noon, spread rapidly as wind gusts reached seven on the Beaufort scale, prompting authorities to issue successive emergency alerts.

Residents of Krya Vrysi, Saktouria and Melampes were ordered to evacuate, while those in the Triopetra area were instructed to leave via the coastal road toward Kerame.

Some 125 firefighters, including six specialized forest firefighting teams, were deployed with 27 fire engines. Four aircraft and four helicopters were also mobilized, while municipal water tankers and heavy machinery supported the operation.

Authorities said the firefighting force had been significantly reinforced as the blaze continued to rage under strong winds.

The Rethymno Fire Service’s arson investigation unit has launched an inquiry into the cause of the fire.