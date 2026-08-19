Norway to limit bus purchases from China because of national security risks Government says growing share of Chinese buses could increase security risks

The Norwegian government will propose limits on the purchase of buses from countries with which it does not have a security policy cooperation, including China, public broadcaster NRK reported Wednesday.

The proposal was announced by the Transport Ministry, which said the growing share of buses from those countries on Norwegian roads may pose an increased risk to national security.

“In a more tense world, it is crucial that we take steps that safeguard national security interests,” said Transport and Communications Minister Jon-Ivar Nygard.

If purchases continue at their current rate, Chinese buses could account for 60% of the country’s bus fleet by 2033, according to the Norwegian Public Roads Administration.