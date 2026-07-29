Italy condemns West Bank violence by Israeli occupiers Palestinian state alongside Israel remains only credible path to lasting peace, says Italian foreign minister

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani on Wednesday reaffirmed his country’s commitment to a two-state solution, saying the establishment of a Palestinian state alongside Israel remains the only credible path to lasting peace.

Speaking at the opening of the second day of the Global Alliance for the Two-State Solution meeting in Rome, Tajani said Israel's security must be guaranteed while advancing the creation of a Palestinian state, according to broadcaster Rai.

"A Palestinian state alongside Israel, whose security must always be guaranteed, is an objective that we cannot abandon. This is the only credible prospect for giving Israelis and Palestinians a future of peace, as they are two peoples who have suffered too much," he said.

Tajani said Italy continues to support UN Security Council Resolution 2803 and the 20-point peace plan aimed at establishing "a credible and concrete path toward peace" based on peaceful coexistence, security and prosperity across the region.

Addressing the recent escalation of violence in the occupied West Bank, Tajani expressed "deep concern" over the worsening situation.

"We firmly condemn the settler violence against Palestinian civilians, which has escalated in recent days, affecting villages, families, and holy sites," he said.

He reiterated Italy's opposition to settlement expansion and any moves toward annexation, warning that such actions undermine the viability of a two-state solution.



"Only mutual recognition of the rights, dignity, and security of both peoples can create the conditions for genuine peace," Tajani added.

Italy's Foreign Ministry hosted the two-day Global Alliance on the Two-State Solution meeting, bringing together delegations from the Arab League, Egypt, the UK, Germany, Switzerland, Morocco, the Netherlands, Türkiye, Qatar, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Ireland, Italy, Japan, France, Spain, Jordan, Indonesia, Saudi Arabia, the EU, and Norway, as well as representatives from Palestine and the UN.