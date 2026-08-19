- Wang Yi says Beijing ready to work with Chile’s new government to deepen practical cooperation

China, Chile pledge to strengthen cooperation as foreign ministers meet in Beijing - Wang Yi says Beijing ready to work with Chile’s new government to deepen practical cooperation

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Wednesday that China is ready to work with Chile’s new government to deepen practical cooperation and bring relations to a new height, the Xinhua News Agency reported.

China is also ready to work with Chile to deepen cooperation under the APEC “China Year,” while advancing efforts to build an Asia-Pacific community and promote the Free Trade Area of the Asia-Pacific, said Wang.

“We are beginning a very important tour for our country’s foreign relations through China, Vietnam and Japan,” Chilean Foreign Minister Francisco Perez Mackenna wrote on US social media platform X ahead of the trip.

He said the visits to the three partner countries were a key step in efforts to “give dynamism to our economy and promote #ChooseChile.”

The talks in Beijing focused on trade, investment and bilateral cooperation, with discussions also covering science and technology, artificial intelligence and talent development, according to Chinese state media.

Wang said China is willing to strengthen mutual trust with Chile, and expand cooperation in areas of mutual interest, while supporting greater connectivity between the two countries’ industrial and supply chains.

Wang noted that this year marks the 10th anniversary of the establishment of the comprehensive strategic partnership between China and Chile, according to Xinhua.

He said that, transcending differences between political parties, Chile has always been at the forefront among Latin American and Caribbean countries in developing relations with China.

Chile was the first South American country to establish diplomatic relations with the People’s Republic of China and the first Latin American country to sign a free trade agreement with China.

China and Chile have maintained close economic and trade ties, with China becoming Chile’s largest trading partner. Chile is a major supplier of copper and agricultural products to the Chinese market.​​​​​​​

