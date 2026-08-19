Türkiye’s premier naval defense event TEKNOFEST Blue Homeland kicks off Thursday

[1/37] KOCAELI, TURKIYE - AUGUST 19: Turkish Naval Forces submarines sail through the Gulf of Izmit off the coast of Izmit district in Kocaeli, Turkiye, on August 19, 2026, as part of the "TEKNOFEST Blue Homeland" event. The second edition of TEKNOFEST Blue Homeland will be held at the Golcuk Naval Shipyard Command in Turkiye’s northwestern province of Kocaeli this Thursday through Sunday from 9 am to 6 pm. Focusing on maritime and underwater technologies, the four-day festival will showcase Türkiye’s expanding capabilities in the defense industry and naval technologies.

[2/37] KOCAELI, TURKIYE - AUGUST 19: A helicopter flies past a Turkish flag during an aerial salute held as part of TEKNOFEST Blue Homeland, for which Anadolu is the Global Communications Partner, in the Izmit district of Kocaeli, Turkiye, on August 19, 2026.

[3/37] KOCAELI, TURKIYE - AUGUST 19: People watch helicopters perform an aerial salute as part of TEKNOFEST Blue Homeland, for which Anadolu is the Global Communications Partner, in the Izmit district of Kocaeli, Turkiye, on August 19, 2026.

[4/37] KOCAELI, TURKIYE - AUGUST 19: People watch helicopters perform an aerial salute as part of TEKNOFEST Blue Homeland, for which Anadolu is the Global Communications Partner, in the Izmit district of Kocaeli, Turkiye, on August 19, 2026.

[5/37] KOCAELI, TURKIYE - AUGUST 19: People watch a Turkish Navy submarine sailing in the Gulf of Izmit as part of TEKNOFEST Blue Homeland, for which Anadolu is the Global Communications Partner, in Kocaeli, Turkiye, on August 19, 2026.

[6/37] KOCAELI, TURKIYE - AUGUST 19: Aircraft, helicopters and unmanned aerial vehicles perform an aerial salute as part of TEKNOFEST Blue Homeland, for which Anadolu is the Global Communications Partner, in the Izmit district of Kocaeli, Turkiye, on August 19, 2026.

[7/37] KOCAELI, TURKIYE - AUGUST 19: Aircraft, helicopters and unmanned aerial vehicles perform an aerial salute as part of TEKNOFEST Blue Homeland, for which Anadolu is the Global Communications Partner, in the Izmit district of Kocaeli, Turkiye, on August 19, 2026.

[8/37] KOCAELI, TURKIYE - AUGUST 19: People watch helicopters perform an aerial salute as part of TEKNOFEST Blue Homeland, for which Anadolu is the Global Communications Partner, in the Izmit district of Kocaeli, Turkiye, on August 19, 2026.

[9/37] KOCAELI, TURKIYE - AUGUST 19: A Turkish Navy helicopter performs a flight during an aerial salute held as part of TEKNOFEST Blue Homeland, for which Anadolu is the Global Communications Partner, in the Izmit district of Kocaeli, Turkiye, on August 19, 2026.

[10/37] KOCAELI, TURKIYE - AUGUST 19: Aircraft, helicopters and unmanned aerial vehicles perform an aerial salute as part of TEKNOFEST Blue Homeland, for which Anadolu is the Global Communications Partner, in the Izmit district of Kocaeli, Turkiye, on August 19, 2026.

[11/37] KOCAELI, TURKIYE - AUGUST 19: Aircraft, helicopters and unmanned aerial vehicles perform an aerial salute as part of TEKNOFEST Blue Homeland, for which Anadolu is the Global Communications Partner, in the Izmit district of Kocaeli, Turkiye, on August 19, 2026.

[12/37] KOCAELI, TURKIYE - AUGUST 19: Aircraft, helicopters and unmanned aerial vehicles perform an aerial salute as part of TEKNOFEST Blue Homeland, for which Anadolu is the Global Communications Partner, in the Izmit district of Kocaeli, Turkiye, on August 19, 2026.

[13/37] KOCAELI, TURKIYE - AUGUST 19: A person watches helicopters perform an aerial salute near a Turkish flag as part of TEKNOFEST Blue Homeland, for which Anadolu is the Global Communications Partner, in the Izmit district of Kocaeli, Turkiye, on August 19, 2026.

[14/37] KOCAELI, TURKIYE - AUGUST 19: Aircraft, helicopters and unmanned aerial vehicles perform an aerial salute as part of TEKNOFEST Blue Homeland, for which Anadolu is the Global Communications Partner, in the Izmit district of Kocaeli, Turkiye, on August 19, 2026.

[15/37] KOCAELI, TURKIYE - AUGUST 19: Aircraft, helicopters and unmanned aerial vehicles perform an aerial salute as part of TEKNOFEST Blue Homeland, for which Anadolu is the Global Communications Partner, in the Izmit district of Kocaeli, Turkiye, on August 19, 2026.

[16/37] KOCAELI, TURKIYE - AUGUST 19: Aircraft, helicopters and unmanned aerial vehicles perform an aerial salute as part of TEKNOFEST Blue Homeland, for which Anadolu is the Global Communications Partner, in the Izmit district of Kocaeli, Turkiye, on August 19, 2026.

[17/37] KOCAELI, TURKIYE - AUGUST 19: Aircraft, helicopters and unmanned aerial vehicles perform an aerial salute as part of TEKNOFEST Blue Homeland, for which Anadolu is the Global Communications Partner, in the Izmit district of Kocaeli, Turkiye, on August 19, 2026.

[18/37] KOCAELI, TURKIYE - AUGUST 19: Aircraft, helicopters and unmanned aerial vehicles perform an aerial salute as part of TEKNOFEST Blue Homeland, for which Anadolu is the Global Communications Partner, in the Izmit district of Kocaeli, Turkiye, on August 19, 2026.

[19/37] KOCAELI, TURKIYE - AUGUST 19: A Turkish Navy helicopter performs a flight during an aerial salute held as part of TEKNOFEST Blue Homeland, for which Anadolu is the Global Communications Partner, in the Izmit district of Kocaeli, Turkiye, on August 19, 2026.

[20/37] KOCAELI, TURKIYE - AUGUST 19: Aircraft, helicopters and unmanned aerial vehicles perform an aerial salute as part of TEKNOFEST Blue Homeland, for which Anadolu is the Global Communications Partner, in the Izmit district of Kocaeli, Turkiye, on August 19, 2026.

[21/37] KOCAELI, TURKIYE - AUGUST 19: Aircraft, helicopters and unmanned aerial vehicles perform an aerial salute as part of TEKNOFEST Blue Homeland, for which Anadolu is the Global Communications Partner, in the Izmit district of Kocaeli, Turkiye, on August 19, 2026.

[22/37] KOCAELI, TURKIYE - AUGUST 19: Aircraft perform an aerial salute as part of TEKNOFEST Blue Homeland, for which Anadolu is the Global Communications Partner, in the Izmit district of Kocaeli, Turkiye, on August 19, 2026.

[23/37] KOCAELI, TURKIYE - AUGUST 19: Aircraft perform an aerial salute as part of TEKNOFEST Blue Homeland, for which Anadolu is the Global Communications Partner, in the Izmit district of Kocaeli, Turkiye, on August 19, 2026.

[24/37] KOCAELI, TURKIYE - AUGUST 19: Maritime patrol aircraft from the Turkish Naval Forces inventory conduct flights over Izmit district of Kocaeli, Turkiye, on August 19, 2026. Distinguished platforms of the Turkish Navy, including TCG Anadolu, TCG Heybeliada, TCG Derya and TCG Preveze, were seen in the Gulf of Izmit as part of TEKNOFEST Blue Homeland.

[25/37] KOCAELI, TURKIYE - AUGUST 19: Helicopters from the Turkish Naval Forces inventory conduct flights over Izmit district of Kocaeli, Turkiye, on August 19, 2026. Distinguished platforms of the Turkish Navy, including TCG Anadolu, TCG Heybeliada, TCG Derya and TCG Preveze, were seen in the Gulf of Izmit as part of TEKNOFEST Blue Homeland.

[26/37] KOCAELI, TURKIYE - AUGUST 19: Helicopters from the Turkish Naval Forces inventory conduct flights over Izmit district of Kocaeli, Turkiye, on August 19, 2026. Distinguished platforms of the Turkish Navy, including TCG Anadolu, TCG Heybeliada, TCG Derya and TCG Preveze, were seen in the Gulf of Izmit as part of TEKNOFEST Blue Homeland.

[27/37] KOCAELI, TURKIYE - AUGUST 19: A helicopter from the Turkish Naval Forces inventory conducts flights over Izmit district of Kocaeli, Turkiye, on August 19, 2026. Distinguished platforms of the Turkish Navy, including TCG Anadolu, TCG Heybeliada, TCG Derya and TCG Preveze, were seen in the Gulf of Izmit as part of TEKNOFEST Blue Homeland.

[28/37] KOCAELI, TURKIYE - AUGUST 19: The armed unmanned aerial vehicle Baykar Bayraktar TB2 from the Turkish Naval Forces inventory conduct flights over Izmit district of Kocaeli, Turkiye, on August 19, 2026. Distinguished platforms of the Turkish Navy, including TCG Anadolu, TCG Heybeliada, TCG Derya and TCG Preveze, were seen in the Gulf of Izmit as part of TEKNOFEST Blue Homeland.

[29/37] KOCAELI, TURKIYE - AUGUST 19: Elite platforms of the Turkish Naval Forces, including TCG Anadolu, TCG Heybeliada, TCG Derya, and TCG Preveze, sail through the Gulf of Izmit in Kocaeli, Turkiye, on August 19, 2026, as part of the "TEKNOFEST Blue Homeland" event. The second edition of TEKNOFEST Blue Homeland will be held at the Golcuk Naval Shipyard Command in Turkiye’s northwestern province of Kocaeli this Thursday through Sunday from 9 am to 6 pm. Focusing on maritime and underwater technologies, the four-day festival will showcase Türkiye’s expanding capabilities in the defense industry and naval technologies.

[30/37] KOCAELI, TURKIYE - AUGUST 19: Elite platforms of the Turkish Naval Forces, including TCG Anadolu, TCG Heybeliada, TCG Derya, and TCG Preveze, sail through the Gulf of Izmit in Kocaeli, Turkiye, on August 19, 2026, as part of the "TEKNOFEST Blue Homeland" event. The second edition of TEKNOFEST Blue Homeland will be held at the Golcuk Naval Shipyard Command in Turkiye’s northwestern province of Kocaeli this Thursday through Sunday from 9 am to 6 pm. Focusing on maritime and underwater technologies, the four-day festival will showcase Türkiye’s expanding capabilities in the defense industry and naval technologies.

[31/37] KOCAELI, TURKIYE - AUGUST 19: Elite platforms of the Turkish Naval Forces, including TCG Anadolu, TCG Heybeliada, TCG Derya, and TCG Preveze, sail through the Gulf of Izmit in Kocaeli, Turkiye, on August 19, 2026, as part of the "TEKNOFEST Blue Homeland" event. The second edition of TEKNOFEST Blue Homeland will be held at the Golcuk Naval Shipyard Command in Turkiye’s northwestern province of Kocaeli this Thursday through Sunday from 9 am to 6 pm. Focusing on maritime and underwater technologies, the four-day festival will showcase Türkiye’s expanding capabilities in the defense industry and naval technologies.

[32/37] KOCAELI, TURKIYE - AUGUST 19: Elite platforms of the Turkish Naval Forces, including TCG Anadolu, TCG Heybeliada, TCG Derya, and TCG Preveze, sail through the Gulf of Izmit in Kocaeli, Turkiye, on August 19, 2026, as part of the "TEKNOFEST Blue Homeland" event. The second edition of TEKNOFEST Blue Homeland will be held at the Golcuk Naval Shipyard Command in Turkiye’s northwestern province of Kocaeli this Thursday through Sunday from 9 am to 6 pm. Focusing on maritime and underwater technologies, the four-day festival will showcase Türkiye’s expanding capabilities in the defense industry and naval technologies.

[33/37] KOCAELI, TURKIYE - AUGUST 19: Elite platforms of the Turkish Naval Forces, including TCG Anadolu, TCG Heybeliada, TCG Derya, and TCG Preveze, sail through the Gulf of Izmit in Kocaeli, Turkiye, on August 19, 2026, as part of the "TEKNOFEST Blue Homeland" event. The second edition of TEKNOFEST Blue Homeland will be held at the Golcuk Naval Shipyard Command in Turkiye’s northwestern province of Kocaeli this Thursday through Sunday from 9 am to 6 pm. Focusing on maritime and underwater technologies, the four-day festival will showcase Türkiye’s expanding capabilities in the defense industry and naval technologies.

[34/37] KOCAELI, TURKIYE - AUGUST 19: Turkish Naval Forces submarines sail through the Gulf of Izmit off the coast of Izmit district in Kocaeli, Turkiye, on August 19, 2026, as part of the "TEKNOFEST Blue Homeland" event. The second edition of TEKNOFEST Blue Homeland will be held at the Golcuk Naval Shipyard Command in Turkiye’s northwestern province of Kocaeli this Thursday through Sunday from 9 am to 6 pm. Focusing on maritime and underwater technologies, the four-day festival will showcase Türkiye’s expanding capabilities in the defense industry and naval technologies.

[35/37] KOCAELI, TURKIYE - AUGUST 19: Turkish Naval Forces submarines sail through the Gulf of Izmit off the coast of Izmit district in Kocaeli, Turkiye, on August 19, 2026, as part of the "TEKNOFEST Blue Homeland" event. The second edition of TEKNOFEST Blue Homeland will be held at the Golcuk Naval Shipyard Command in Turkiye’s northwestern province of Kocaeli this Thursday through Sunday from 9 am to 6 pm. Focusing on maritime and underwater technologies, the four-day festival will showcase Türkiye’s expanding capabilities in the defense industry and naval technologies.

[36/37] KOCAELI, TURKIYE - AUGUST 19: Local residents gathered along the shoreline, enthusiastically waving Turkish flags to watch the naval fleet pass as elite platforms of the Turkish Naval Forces, including TCG Anadolu, TCG Heybeliada, TCG Derya, and TCG Preveze, sail off the coast of Izmit, Kocaeli, Turkiye, on August 19, 2026, as part of the "TEKNOFEST Blue Homeland" event. The second edition of TEKNOFEST Blue Homeland will be held at the Golcuk Naval Shipyard Command in Turkiye’s northwestern province of Kocaeli this Thursday through Sunday from 9 am to 6 pm. Focusing on maritime and underwater technologies, the four-day festival will showcase Türkiye’s expanding capabilities in the defense industry and naval technologies.

[37/37] KOCAELI, TURKIYE - AUGUST 19: Turkish Naval Forces submarines sail through the Gulf of Izmit off the coast of Izmit district in Kocaeli, Turkiye, on August 19, 2026, as part of the "TEKNOFEST Blue Homeland" event. The second edition of TEKNOFEST Blue Homeland will be held at the Golcuk Naval Shipyard Command in Turkiye’s northwestern province of Kocaeli this Thursday through Sunday from 9 am to 6 pm. Focusing on maritime and underwater technologies, the four-day festival will showcase Türkiye’s expanding capabilities in the defense industry and naval technologies.