North Korean leader's sister says she is unaware of any recent communication between Kim Jong Un and US president

Kim's ties with Trump excellent but hostile US policy has not changed: North Korea North Korean leader's sister says she is unaware of any recent communication between Kim Jong Un and US president

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s relationship with US President Donald Trump is “excellent,” but Washington’s hostile policy toward Pyongyang has not changed, Kim’s sister Kim Yo-jong said Wednesday.

Kim Yo-jong said she was unaware of recent reports about communication between Kim and Trump, adding that the North Korean leader has “good personal memories and feelings” toward the US president, according to a statement carried by North Korean state media.

Her statement came after Trump on Monday said the North Korean leader had responded to his request for a conversation, rebuffing a reporter’s suggestion that Pyongyang had not replied.

Trump also instructed the Pentagon to "substantially reduce" joint military exercises with South Korea, citing their cost and his relationship with the North Korean leader.

The annual US-South Korea Ulchi Freedom Shield military exercises, which began Monday, were subsequently reduced and will end Friday instead of following their routine 121-day schedule.

However, Kim dismissed Washington’s move, saying reducing the scale of the drills did not change their “provocative and aggressive” nature.

"We are paying greater attention to the reality that joint military exercises between the US and South Korea have continued and are still ongoing, and this is an unmistakable expression of hostility toward North Korea," Kim said.

On Ukraine, Kim rejected reports that North Korea was planning additional troop deployments, calling them a “baseless hoax” by Kyiv.

She blamed the US and Western countries for the origins and continuation of the conflict and reaffirmed Pyongyang’s support for Russia.

On Japan, Kim Yo-jong warned that Tokyo’s military expansion was creating a growing security risk in the Asia-Pacific and on the Korean Peninsula.

"We are seriously monitoring Japan's reckless attempts at military expansion, which are a risk factor causing an imbalance of power in the Asia-Pacific region, including the Korean Peninsula, as a potential and prospective threat," she said.

She said North Korea would continue strengthening its deterrence to protect its national security interests.