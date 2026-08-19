Bookings for AI study tours jump 370% this summer, local media reports, amid national push to integrate technology into education

AI summer camps surge among Chinese children Bookings for AI study tours jump 370% this summer, local media reports, amid national push to integrate technology into education

Artificial intelligence-themed study tours are gaining popularity among Chinese children this summer, with bookings up 370% from a year earlier, state media reported Wednesday, citing data from online travel platform Ctrip.

Instead of traditional sightseeing or language immersion programs, tens of thousands of Chinese primary and secondary school students spent their vacation writing code, building algorithm models and working with hardware sensors. Programs range from corporate-led boot camps run by technology companies to national robotics competitions in which middle school students design intelligent urban infrastructure.

The surge reflects a broader effort across China to cultivate “AI-native” youth as Beijing steps up initiatives to build a technologically skilled workforce.

In April, China’s Ministry of Education launched its “AI + Education” action plan, which aims to integrate artificial intelligence courses at every level of education, from elementary schools to research universities, by 2030.

The initiative also calls for incorporating AI exposure into after-school activities, vocational training and youth study tours to strengthen technological literacy among young people.

The summer programs are part of a broader commercial education market. Ctrip data cited by Xinhua showed AI-themed study tours gaining ground over some traditional summer offerings, including English-language and military-themed camps.