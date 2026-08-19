Israel orders seizure of nearly 300 acres of land in occupied West Bank

Israel has issued a military order to seize 1,152 dunams of Palestinian land (approx. 284 acres) in the towns of Sinjil, Al-Labban al-Sharqiya and Qaryut in the occupied West Bank, designating it as “state property,” a Palestinian agency said Wednesday.



In a statement, the Palestinian Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission said the move was aimed at expanding the Israeli Karmei Tzur settlement and linking various settlements and settlement outposts in the area.



According to the commission, the deed holders of the affected land have been given 45 days to lodge their objections before a military appeals committee at the Ofer military camp.



The commission said that the designation of Palestinian land as “state property” serves as a tool for seizing land and allocating it for the expansion of settlements, including the construction of roads and infrastructure.



It also said that the land sits in a strategic area – on both sides of Route 60 – between the Israeli Shiloh and Ma'ale Levona settlements and near the Givat Harel and Givat Haroeh settlement outposts.



Along with most countries, the UN views Israeli settlements built on occupied Palestinian land as illegal under international law, saying they undermine prospects for a two-state solution.



Israel’s Peace Now rights group has estimated that about 500,000 Israeli occupiers currently live in the occupied West Bank, along with another 250,000 in illegal Jewish-only settlements in East Jerusalem.