Cologne-based airline Leav says Airbus A320-200 departed Dusseldorf for Damascus on Wednesday morning

Direct flights from Germany to Syria resume after 14 years Cologne-based airline Leav says Airbus A320-200 departed Dusseldorf for Damascus on Wednesday morning

Direct flights from Germany to Syria resumed on Wednesday after a nearly 14-year hiatus, according to media reports.

An Airbus A320-200 operated by Cologne-based airline LEAV Aviation took off from Dusseldorf in the morning for the Syrian capital Damascus, the airline said.

According to LEAV, it was the first direct flight from Germany to Syria in more than a decade.

Germany and Syria had pushed for the resumption of direct flights through political negotiations. Representatives of both countries signed a bilateral air transport agreement in Damascus on July 16.

The agreement established the legal framework for direct flights and clarified issues including traffic rights, flight frequency, licenses, safety and technical details.

Initially, 2 flights per week planned

LEAV initially plans to operate two flights per week using an Airbus A320-200 with a capacity of 180 passengers.

The new service is aimed primarily at the large Syrian community in Germany and business travelers. Other airlines may now also resume direct services to Syria.

Until recently, a German flight ban on Syria was in effect, with exemptions for humanitarian aid flights and those operated on behalf of the UN.

The ban expired a few days ago.

The situation had improved to the point that a government ban was no longer necessary, the German Transport Ministry said in response to an inquiry by the German Press Agency.

According to the German government’s assessment, Syria has “gained stability” in recent months.

“Amid a volatile regional situation, Syria has managed to gain stability in a short period of time,” the Foreign Ministry said.

In March, Chancellor Friedrich Merz and Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa agreed on a German-Syrian Action Plan during talks in Berlin, paving the way for closer cooperation, including the restoration of direct air links.