Crypto currency market generates $1.22B in total revenue during April-June period, down 14% quarter-on-quarter

Coinbase posts net loss as revenue declines for 3 quarters Crypto currency market generates $1.22B in total revenue during April-June period, down 14% quarter-on-quarter

US cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase reported a net loss for the second quarter of 2026 as its total revenue fell for the third consecutive quarter amid softening market conditions.



The company generated $1.22 billion in total revenue during the April-June period, marking a 14% decline from the previous quarter, according to its financial results on late Thursday.



The results marked the third consecutive quarterly drop in revenue for the exchange, falling steadily from a peak of $1.86 billion in the third quarter of 2025.



Coinbase posted a net loss of $359.5 million for the second quarter of 2026, dropping sharply from a net income of $1.42 billion in the same period of last year.



The exchange saw its transaction revenue decrease by 21% quarter-on-quarter to $599.2 million.



Subscription and services revenue also fell 5% from the prior quarter to $555.1 million.

Total market crypto spot trading volume declined 25% compared to the first quarter of the year.

Despite broader market headwinds, the company expanded its global crypto trading volume market share to an all-time high of 10.3%.

The platform highlighted rapid growth in its prediction markets segment, which surpassed $100 million in annualized revenue during the second quarter.

