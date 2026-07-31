Scholarships for Gaza: Famous names rally to send Palestinian students to UK universities Displaced Gazan students admitted to UK universities still face a funding barrier

Celebrities are auctioning personal mementos to help Gazan students enroll

‘We want a chance to continue our education in a safe environment – without bombing, without fear,’ says 26-year-old graphic designer who received offer for master’s degree at Lancaster University

For Heba Abaid, a 26-year-old graphic designer living in a tent in Gaza, an offer for a master’s degree in Design Management at Lancaster University gave her something to hold onto amid the devastation of war.

"I received an offer to study for a Master's degree in Design Management at Lancaster University in the UK... Receiving that offer reminded me that trees can survive even during a genocide," she told Anadolu in a Zoom interview.

Yet, securing a place is only half the battle. The UK government requires foreign students from Gaza to have fully funded scholarships.

In response, education charity Phoenix Space launched Scholarships for Gaza, a 10-day auction where more than 20 public figures are selling personal items to bridge this gap.

‘There is no charity here’

Among the central figures is actress Juliet Stevenson, who points directly to British foreign policy and a moral obligation to act.

"You know, our government has colluded in this genocide ... Keir Starmer's government went on sending arms to Israel, and so we have contributed to this mass murder," Stevenson told Anadolu.

She highlighted the extraordinary, life-risking efforts Gazan students have made simply to submit their university applications.

"There are thousands of young people in Gaza who have been desperately trying to, you know, continue their studies against overwhelming odds, all the universities were destroyed," she said.

"There are stories of students desperately trying to find a Wi-Fi signal... scrambling up onto some high point to get Wi-Fi for a few minutes, and risking their lives by being shot down by a drone or by Israeli fire," Stevenson said.

“They have done it entirely on incredible hard work and on their intellectual academic merit. There is no charity here. It's all done on their own merits.”

What the celebrities are donating

Donations reflect personal histories. Gary Lineker offered a signed football shirt from Japan, while Maxine Peake donated a production hoodie.

Stevenson initially gave a poetry book from her own school days: "I had a very precious book about poetry, which I had kept. It had been given to me as a school prize for Latin... And poetry is my first love. It was reading a poem that made me want to be an actress in the first place."

She also added a second lot to raise further funds: "I'm also donating a second item, which is I'm offering one hour on Zoom, a Zoom conversation for an hour with anybody who bids for it."

Addressing the broader political context, Stevenson said newly elected UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham must back his words with action.

"Words are easy, but he (Burnham) has to turn it into action... the first thing to do is to stop selling arms, and then put as much pressure as possible on the Israelis who are still blocking food, clean water, aid from getting in."

Earlier this month, Burnham apologized for Labour's initial response to Israel's military action in Gaza, saying that the party "didn't get it right" and promising a tougher approach toward the Israeli government.

‘I refuse to let this war destroy my dreams’

Speaking from Gaza via a fragile connection, Abaid describes the stark reality of trying to preserve an academic future while surviving daily trauma.

"Before the war, I was studying and working, taking my first steps toward my future, truly believing that hard work would help me achieve my goals... First, our home was completely destroyed. I lost my job as a graphic designer, and my family was forced to displace."

Her displacement was compounded by a devastating personal loss: "But the greatest loss in my life was my father... After he went missing, we had to search for him among those who were killed in hospitals. That was the most painful experience of my life..."

Today, Abaid lives in conditions that make standard study almost unthinkable: "Today, I live with my mother and two younger brothers in a small tent in Gaza... We rely on solar panels just to charge our devices, and the connection is extremely poor."

For Abaid, a scholarship represents a way to prepare for her country's recovery.

"I cannot afford the tuition fees or the cost of living in the UK, and without a full scholarship, I will not be able to take up my place there."

"Students in Gaza like me just want a chance. We want a chance to continue our education in a safe environment – without bombing, without fear."

"My ultimate dream is to use my design skills to support valuable causes, to help my community in Palestine recover, and to show that education can create hope even after unimaginable loss."