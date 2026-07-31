Israeli diplomat Danny Danon and Spanish Transport Minister Oscar Puente exchange barbs over Ceuta migration claims, while Spanish commentators accuse Israel of seeking revenge against Madrid over its Gaza policy

Spanish politicians, commentators accuse Israel of stirring chaos over Ceuta migration crisis Israeli diplomat Danny Danon and Spanish Transport Minister Oscar Puente exchange barbs over Ceuta migration claims, while Spanish commentators accuse Israel of seeking revenge against Madrid over its Gaza policy

Diplomatic tensions between Spain and Israel over the Gaza war have increasingly spilled onto social media, with the migration crisis in Spain's North African enclave of Ceuta emerging as the latest flashpoint after an exchange of barbs between Israeli UN Ambassador Danny Danon and Spanish Transport Minister Oscar Puente.

Danon accused Spain of repeatedly criticizing Israel while declaring a state of emergency in Ceuta over a migration crisis.

"Spain, which never misses an opportunity to lecture Israel, has declared a state of emergency in Ceuta following the crisis over its immigration policy," Danon wrote on X.

"Maybe before it continues lecturing us, it's time it explained to the world why it still maintains colonial enclaves in Africa," he added, referring to the Spanish territories of Ceuta and Melilla on Morocco's Mediterranean coast.

Quoting Danon's post on X, Puente responded: "Well, it all seems to be becoming quite clear."

While the minister did not elaborate, his remark was widely interpreted as a response to Danon's criticism and came amid growing political debate in Spain over the migration crisis and Israel's role in regional politics.

The online exchange followed comments by Spanish political commentator Carolina Alonso, who alleged that Israel was seeking to undermine Spain's government in retaliation for Madrid's stance on the war in Gaza.

Sharing a post about calls by some Italian politicians to suspend Spain from the Schengen area, Alonso claimed the effort was being carried out "through Morocco, with the support of Israel," as well as Spain's and Europe's far right.

She also accused the United States of attempting to weaken Spain's government to expand its influence over the Strait of Gibraltar, arguing that the migration crisis had become part of a broader geopolitical struggle.

The debate also drew in Spanish lawmaker Gabriel Rufián, the parliamentary spokesperson for the Republican Left of Catalonia (ERC), who echoed claims on social media that the migration crisis was serving US and Israeli interests. He called for a broad national consensus on the issue instead of partisan political confrontation.

Journalist Jose Vizner revived a 2019 social media post by Yair Netanyahu, son of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, which referred to alleged Israeli support for separatist movements in Ceuta and Melilla.

Quoting the post, Vizner questioned whether the current migration pressure represented “revenge” against Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez that “all Spaniards are paying for.”

Spanish commentator Ruben Gisbert made similar claims, arguing that Morocco had not intensified its claims over Ceuta and Melilla until Sanchez took office and later adopted increasingly critical positions toward Israel and closer alignment with the Palestinian cause.

Relations between Spain and Israel have deteriorated sharply since the start of the Gaza war in October 2023. Spain has been among the European countries most critical of Israel's military campaign, recognized the State of Palestine in May 2024, and has repeatedly called for an immediate ceasefire and greater humanitarian access to Gaza.