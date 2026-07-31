New prototype of Türkiye’s domestically developed combat aircraft undergoes ground testing ahead of flight trials

Türkiye’s KAAN fighter jet begins pre-flight taxi tests New prototype of Türkiye’s domestically developed combat aircraft undergoes ground testing ahead of flight trials

Türkiye’s domestically developed KAAN fighter jet has begun pre-flight taxi tests, according to new footage released on Friday.

Turkish Aerospace Industries shared a video on its NSosyal account showing the aircraft’s latest prototype moving along a runway.

The prototype, which has yet to receive its final paint scheme, was seen conducting taxi tests as part of ground trials ahead of future flight testing.

KAAN’s first prototype completed its maiden flight in 2024.

Following the initial flight, the program entered a new phase with the production of additional prototypes that will continue the aircraft’s flight-test campaign.

Testing and development activities are continuing with the P1 and P2 prototypes, which feature a more advanced systems architecture.