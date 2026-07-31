Kuwait says it destroyed Iranian drones after attack on vital, military facilities Army says material damage reported from falling debris, no casualties recorded

Kuwait’s army said Friday it destroyed "hostile drones" detected in the country’s airspace after what it described as an Iranian attack targeting vital and military facilities.

Defense Ministry spokesperson Col. Saud Abdulaziz al-Atwan said in a statement that "the armed forces detected hostile drones inside Kuwaiti airspace since dawn today, and they were dealt with and destroyed."

He said the Iranian attack targeted several vital and military facilities, adding that the drones were intercepted and destroyed.

The incident caused material damage from falling debris, but no casualties were reported, al-Atwan said.

Earlier Friday, Iran's army said it had launched a drone attack targeting "strategic" US facilities at Ahmed Al Jaber Air Base in Kuwait.

Tensions between the US and Iran have escalated in recent weeks, with Washington carrying out strikes on Iran and Tehran responding by targeting what it says are US military facilities and equipment across the region.