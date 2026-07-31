No immediate reaction from Thailand to remarks by UN Special Rapporteur on human rights in Cambodia Tom Andrews, but Bangkok has previously denied accusations of illegally occupying Cambodian territory

Over 20,000 Cambodians remain displaced in border clash with Thailand: UN expert No immediate reaction from Thailand to remarks by UN Special Rapporteur on human rights in Cambodia Tom Andrews, but Bangkok has previously denied accusations of illegally occupying Cambodian territory

A UN expert said Friday that more than 20,000 Cambodian civilians remain displaced along the country's border with Thailand following the latest round of fighting between the neighboring countries in 2025.

Tom Andrews, UN special rapporteur on human rights in Cambodia, said at a news conference in the capital Phnom Penh that around 650,000 Cambodian civilians were displaced in border regions at the end of last year, with more than 20,000 still unable to return home.

Andrews said that he spoke with civilians unable to return to their homes because their villages and towns are "now occupied by Thai soldiers," adding that it is "a matter of international law that those displaced by armed conflict have the right to return to their homes."

He added that it is imperative that the two countries work together to expedite the return of displaced civilians.

Andrews concluded a 12-day visit to Cambodia on Friday, during which he visited areas affected by the border conflict.

Dozens of people were killed, and tens of thousands were displaced during the fighting in 2025, before signing a peace pact in Malaysia's capital Kuala Lumpur in October in the presence of US President Donald Trump and Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

Although the fighting has stopped, tensions remain along the border, with Cambodia accusing Thailand of occupying parts of its territory.

Thailand has denied illegally occupying Cambodian territory, saying it is acting in accordance with the ceasefire agreement.

Bangkok has called for direct talks with Phnom Penh, while the Thai military has said permanent fences along the Cambodian border "will only be built in suitable areas where they will not create future boundary disputes."

Border crossings between the neighbors continue to be suspended, which has "deeply impacted" Cambodia's economy, and border communities relying on trade of agricultural and other goods, education, healthcare, and other services, Andrews said.

There was no immediate reaction from Thailand regarding Andrews' remarks.

On cyber scam operations in the country, Andrews said Cambodia had taken steps over the past year to crack down on the industry.

He said he was informed that more than 600 scam operations had been shut down, while approximately 3,000 people involved in scam operations face criminal proceedings. Authorities have also reportedly revoked or suspended the licenses of 29 casinos.

Andrews said he had raised two concerns with government officials, including taking action against senior Cambodian officials and other powerful individuals credibly linked to cyber scam operations, and the "desperate situation" faced by people released from scam operations.