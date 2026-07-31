Türkiye's Justice and Development (AK) Party announces Kirkuk's membership during meeting with Kirkuk governor in central Turkish province of Karaman

Iraq's northern Kirkuk city joins Union of Municipalities of Turkic World Türkiye's Justice and Development (AK) Party announces Kirkuk's membership during meeting with Kirkuk governor in central Turkish province of Karaman

Iraq's northern city of Kirkuk has officially joined the Union of Municipalities of the Turkic World, a senior official from Türkiye's Justice and Development (AK) Party said on Friday.

Kursad Zorlu, the AK Party's deputy chair in charge of relations with Turkic states, said on Turkish social media platform NSosyal that he met with Kirkuk Governor Mehmet Seman Aga in the central Turkish province of Karaman.

"It is my pleasure to state that, as we previously announced to the public, Governor Aga officially joined the Union of Municipalities of the Turkic World today as part of the meeting held in Karaman," Zorlu added.