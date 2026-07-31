Iran's army claims drone attack on US facilities at Kuwait air base

Rania Abushamala
31 July 2026•Update: 31 July 2026
The Iranian army said Friday that it launched a drone attack on “strategic" US facilities at Ahmed Al Jaber Air Base in Kuwait.
In a statement, the army said “fighter aircraft hangars, satellite communication systems, and equipment warehouses” at the base were targeted by explosive drones.
The army described Ahmed Al Jaber Air Base as a “key hub” for US aerial and surveillance operations and logistical support.
There was no immediate comment from Kuwait or the US on the Iranian report.