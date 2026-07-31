Iran's army claims drone attack on US facilities at Kuwait air base Fighter aircraft hangars, satellite communication systems, equipment warehouses targeted by explosive drones, says Iranian army

The Iranian army said Friday that it launched a drone attack on “strategic" US facilities at Ahmed Al Jaber Air Base in Kuwait.

In a statement, the army said “fighter aircraft hangars, satellite communication systems, and equipment warehouses” at the base were targeted by explosive drones.

The army described Ahmed Al Jaber Air Base as a “key hub” for US aerial and surveillance operations and logistical support.

There was no immediate comment from Kuwait or the US on the Iranian report.