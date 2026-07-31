Palestinian group says it has reservations over agreement in current form

Islamic Jihad says reported deal between Palestinian factions, Israel ‘inaccurate’ Palestinian group says it has reservations over agreement in current form

The Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement said Friday that the announced agreement between Palestinian factions and Israel was "inaccurate," adding that it has reservations over the deal in its current form.



In a statement, the movement's spokesperson said: "What has been announced regarding an agreement between the Palestinian factions and the enemy (Israel) is inaccurate, and we have reservations about it in its currently circulated form."

The Palestinian group’s statement came after US President Donald Trump announced that an agreement had been reached for the complete disarmament of Hamas and other armed groups in Gaza, with Israeli forces set to withdraw in phases as the process moves forward.



Trump also credited Egypt, Qatar, and Türkiye for helping broker what he described as a “historic breakthrough,” saying the agreement would be implemented gradually, with an International Stabilization Force working alongside a new Palestinian police force to assume responsibility for security in Gaza.

Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza has killed more than 73,000 Palestinians and injured over 174,000 others, most of them women and children, while destroying about 90% of the enclave’s infrastructure.

The ceasefire was brokered under Trump's 20-point plan for Gaza, which is being overseen by the Board of Peace, which he chairs.

Despite the ceasefire, which took effect on Oct. 10, 2025, Israel has continued daily attacks across Gaza, killing 1,214 Palestinians and injuring 3,977 others, most of them women and children, while causing widespread destruction.