Military rejects IRGC claim that international mariners should only use routes preferred by Iranian force

US military support helped 1,000 vessels carry 500M barrels of oil via Hormuz: CENTCOM Military rejects IRGC claim that international mariners should only use routes preferred by Iranian force

The US military’s Central Command (CENTCOM) said Wednesday that American forces have helped approximately 1,000 vessels and 500 million barrels of crude oil pass through the Strait of Hormuz since early May.

"Fact: The Strait of Hormuz is an international waterway," CENTCOM wrote on US social media platform X. "The IRGC has no authority to dictate routes for free and open traffic flow," it said, referring to Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

CENTCOM was responding to what it described as the IRGC's continued claim that international mariners should only use routes preferred by the Iranian force.

The US military said the IRGC had recently threatened and attempted to attack commercial vessels and innocent mariners transiting the Strait of Hormuz.

"Commercial vessels continue to use the strait with U.S. military support," said CENTCOM.

Blockade enforcement

CENTCOM said US forces continue to "strictly" enforce the naval blockade against Iran.

As of Wednesday, American units have redirected 20 commercial vessels, disabled two and boarded two others using aircraft carriers, guided-missile destroyers and rotary-wing and fixed-wing aircraft, it said.

CENTCOM added the restriction is being applied impartially against all nations, prohibiting any traffic entering or exiting Iranian ports.

“Freedom of navigation remains for vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz except for ships entering or exiting Iranian ports," said CENTCOM.

​​​​​​​​​​​​​​Tensions between the US and Iran have escalated in recent weeks, with Washington carrying out attacks on Iran, and Tehran responding by targeting US military facilities and equipment in countries across the region.