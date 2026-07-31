Renowned climber among 10 missing after avalanche in Pakistan International expedition includes American, Chinese national, Omani and five Nepali climbers

Ten climbers led by renowned Nepal-born mountaineer and former military serviceman Nirmal “Nims” Purja have gone missing after an avalanche struck Pakistan's Broad Peak, one of the world's highest mountains.

The Alpine Club of Pakistan said on Instagram late Thursday that the international expedition includes an American, a Chinese national, an Omani and five Nepali climbers.

“The Alpine Club of Pakistan has received deeply concerning reports of an avalanche that struck a team of climbers on Broad Peak in the Karakoram mountain range around midday today,” it said.

The club’s president, Irfan Arshad, along with its senior leadership is in constant contact with government authorities and all relevant agencies to facilitate an immediate search and rescue operation.

“Every possible effort is being made to ensure that helicopter support and available rescue resources are mobilized at the earliest opportunity, subject to weather and operational conditions,” the club said.

Purja was in Pakistan advancing his Hat-Trick Project—aiming to climb all 14 peaks above 8,000 meters (26,246 feet) and the Seven Summits three times—shortly before the avalanche struck.

Earlier this month, he climbed Pakistan’s Gasherbrum II mountain without supplemental oxygen, marking his 57th ascent of the 8,035-meter (26,362-foot) peak.

Born in Dana, a small village located in Myagdi District of western Nepal, Purja, who spent six years as a Gurkha and 10 years with the UK Special Forces, set a world record by climbing all 14 of the world's highest peaks in six months and six days in 2019.​​​​​​​

