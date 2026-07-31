Anadolu’s recap of top stories from around the globe

Morning Briefing: July 31, 2026 Anadolu’s recap of top stories from around the globe

Here's a rundown of all the news you need to start your Friday, including US President Donald Trump announcing that an agreement has been reached for the disarmament of Hamas and the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza, Hamas saying it will not disarm before Israel’s withdrawal from the enclave, and Iraq rejecting claims that it facilitated US-Saudi strikes against Iran-backed groups on Iraqi territory, saying it had no prior knowledge of the attacks.

TOP STORIES

Trump announces agreement on disarmament of Hamas, Israeli withdrawal from Gaza

US President Donald Trump said an agreement has been reached for the "complete disarmament" of Hamas and other armed groups in Gaza, with Israeli forces set to withdraw as the process moves forward.

Trump said the deal, which he described as a "historic" step toward peace and security, would be carried out in phases.

"The agreement will be carried out in carefully structured phases. As disarmament is completed, Israeli forces will withdraw, and the International Stabilization Force will work with a new Palestinian police force to take responsibility for Gaza being safe for its residents and its neighbors,” he wrote in a post on his social media platform Truth Social.

He said the agreement represents a “major milestone” in implementing his 20-point plan for Gaza, adding that the territory would eventually be governed by a “new Palestinian government that will work closely with the Board of Peace to help the Palestinian people.”

Hamas says no disarmament before Israeli withdrawal from Gaza

A senior Hamas official said the Palestinian group will not take any steps toward disarmament before Israeli forces withdraw from the Gaza Strip.

Ghazi Hamad, a member of Hamas’ negotiating delegation, said the issue of disarmament is linked to Israel’s withdrawal from Gaza and the territory’s reconstruction.

In remarks to the Qatar-based Al Jazeera channel, Hamad said Israel would have no role in the disarmament process, which would instead be carried out by a Palestinian national committee.

He stressed that Hamas would not implement any disarmament measures unless Israel first fulfills its obligations under the agreement.

Iraq rejects claims it facilitated US-Saudi strikes, says no prior knowledge of attacks

Iraq’s government rejected allegations that it had facilitated recent US-Saudi strikes against Iran-backed groups on Iraqi territory, saying it neither approved nor had prior knowledge of the attacks.

Government spokesman Haider al-Aboudi said the Ministerial Council for National Security condemned the US-Saudi attacks as a violation of Iraq’s sovereignty, according to the Iraqi News Agency (INA).

“The government has always believed that diplomacy and dialogue are the only way to spare the region further crises and escalation,” Aboudi said.

NEWS IN BRIEF​​​​​​​

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) said American forces completed a “heavy wave” of strikes against Iran in response to what it called attempted missile attacks targeting US forces in the Middle East.

Three members of the same family were killed and two children were injured in a US strike on a residential building in Qeshm in southern Iran, according to the country's official IRNA news agency.

China denied a media report that Iran was expected to receive an initial batch of up to 400 Chinese-made shoulder-fired air defense missile launchers within weeks, calling the report "not true and not factual at all."

An Iranian attack targeted a building belonging to a Chinese company in northern Kuwait, killing one worker, the Kuwaiti army said.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said his government held its final meeting prior to resigning as part of a procedure after the formation of the country’s ninth convocation of parliament following its June election.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced an end to the state of national emergency that had been in place due to massive wildfires in Avila and Madrid.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said his government is mobilizing all available resources after thousands of migrants attempted to cross into the Spanish enclave of Ceuta from neighboring Morocco.

Spain summoned Italy's ambassador to Madrid after Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani called for Spain to be suspended from the Schengen free-movement zone amid a diplomatic dispute over a surge in migrant arrivals in the Spanish enclave of Ceuta.

French President Emmanuel Macron condemned a reported violation of Poland's airspace during overnight Russian strikes on Ukraine.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claimed that it targeted Al-Azraq Air Base in Jordan’s eastern desert with ballistic missiles, destroying three F-35 fighter jets and heavily damaging three others, according to Iranian media.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi warned against what he described as Israeli “false-flag operations” following a drone attack on a gas vessel at Egypt’s Damietta Port, saying Egypt’s security is of “utmost importance” to Tehran.

Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly said authorities have recovered the wreckage of the drone used to attack a gas vessel at an Egyptian port and are analyzing it to determine its origin.

Telegram founder Pavel Durov said Russia's decision to add him to its terrorists list was in retaliation for his refusal to comply with "government demands for mass surveillance and censorship on the messaging platform."

Türkiye is closely following diplomatic initiatives seeking an end to Israel's attacks and occupation, said President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

All 55 UEFA member associations have unanimously backed a boycott of FIFA competitions if world football’s governing body proceeds with plans to sell stakes in its tournaments to private investors, according to a statement issued after an emergency meeting.

BUSINESS & ECONOMY

Türkiye's unemployment rate falls to record-low 7.6% in June

Türkiye's unemployment rate fell 0.5 percentage points month-on-month to 7.6% in June, marking the lowest level since monthly records began in 2005, official data showed.

The number of unemployed people aged 15 and over decreased by 168,000 from the previous month to 2.69 million, according to the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat).

The unemployment rate stood at 6.5% among men and 9.8% among women.

The number of employed people rose by 227,000 month-on-month to 32.73 million in June, while the employment rate increased by 0.3 percentage points to 48.9%.

Bank of England holds rate at 3.75% as energy shock clouds inflation outlook

The Bank of England kept its policy rate unchanged at 3.75% as easing inflation offset growing price pressures from higher energy costs.

The Monetary Policy Committee voted 6-3 to maintain the rate, while three members supported a 25-basis-point increase to 4%.

The bank said annual consumer inflation had declined to 2.6% since its previous meeting but was expected to rise later this year as elevated crude oil and refined energy prices passed through to the economy.

Energy prices have remained volatile and above pre-conflict levels due to developments in the Middle East, creating uncertainty over the outlook for growth and inflation, it said.

US economic growth slows to 1.5% in Q2, below expectations

The US economy expanded at an annualized rate of 1.5% in the second quarter of 2026, falling short of market expectations, according to an advance estimate.

Economists had forecast gross domestic product (GDP) growth of 2.1% for the April-June period.

The Bureau of Economic Analysis said the economy slowed from a revised 2.1% expansion in the first quarter.

The second-quarter increase reflected gains in consumer spending, investment and exports, which were partly offset by a decline in government spending.

Apple reports Q3 revenue of $109.4B

Apple posted quarterly revenue of $109.4 billion, up 16% year over year in the third quarter, according to its financial results.

Apple CEO Tim Cook said the company reported its strongest June quarter ever, with double-digit revenue growth across its iPhone, Mac and Services units in every geographic segment.

Cook said the company introduced the all-new Siri AI alongside its latest software innovations and important new child safety features at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC26).

Russia extends fuel export ban through January 2027 to stabilize domestic market

The Russian government said it had extended a temporary ban on exports of gasoline, diesel, marine fuel and gasoil through Jan. 31, 2027 in a move aimed at maintaining stability in the domestic fuel market.

According to a statement published on the government’s website, the restrictions will take effect Aug. 1 and replace the current export ban, which had been due to expire later this year.

“The decision was made to maintain a stable situation in the domestic fuel market,” the government said.