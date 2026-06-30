Antonio Guterres 'calls for an immediate cessation of hostilities and the protection of civilians'

UN chief 'deeply concerned' about latest Afghanistan, Pakistan hostilities Antonio Guterres 'calls for an immediate cessation of hostilities and the protection of civilians'

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres conveyed deep concern for recent hostilities between Afghanistan and Pakistan that have resulted in

His spokesperson, Stephane Dujarric, said at a news conference that the UN chief "calls for an immediate cessation of hostilities and the protection of civilians."

Urging Afghanistan and Pakistan to "resolve their differences through diplomacy," Dujarric said, "We continue to call on all parties to uphold their obligations under international humanitarian law and continue to stress that civilians and civilian infrastructure must be protected at all times."

Dujarric cited a statement by the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) that confirmed that "many civilians were killed and injured in these airstrikes carried out by Pakistan in the provinces of Paktya, Paktika and Kunar, and all these strikes took place last night."

"Our humanitarian colleagues tell us that the latest attacks have also reportedly triggered displacement, and humanitarian partners on the ground are assessing needs and preparing to provide emergency assistance," added Dujarric.

Pakistan said Monday that it targeted militant hideouts inside Afghanistan following multiple "terrorist" incidents on its soil, as Kabul claimed the new strikes killed dozens of civilians.

The strikes came after the storming of a security facility by heavily armed militants Saturday in the southern port city of Karachi, which resulted in the killing of three paramilitary troops and as many attackers. One attacker was captured and injured.

Relations between the two neighbors have been strained following multiple militant attacks in Pakistan in recent years, which have led to several border clashes.

Islamabad accuses Kabul of providing its soil to the militants. Afghanistan denies the allegation.