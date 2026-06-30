Slovakia says Lebanon must not become 'another Gaza,' urges Israel to respect US-Iran agreements Foreign minister urges prioritizing diplomacy, dialogue, respect for international law

Slovak Foreign Affairs Minister Juraj Blanar said Monday that Lebanon must not become "another Gaza" and urged Israel to respect agreements made between the US and Iran, according to Slovak news agency TASR.

Blanar, speaking alongside Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares during a news conference in Bratislava, stressed the need for diplomatic solutions to conflicts in the Middle East, including the Gaza Strip and tensions involving Iran.

"We don't want Lebanon to be another part of Gaza, and therefore it is necessary for Israel to also abide by the agreements that were concluded between the United States of America and Iran," said Blanar.

He emphasized that Bratislava and Madrid share a similar approach to international conflicts, prioritizing diplomacy, dialogue and respect for international law.

Blanar said Slovakia and Spain see "almost the same opinion on all the conflicts currently taking place," adding that they agree on the need for an "active diplomatic role" by the EU in efforts to end the war in Ukraine.

Albares reiterated Spain's position for "a just and lasting peace in Ukraine" and stressed that international law must be respected "everywhere and in every context."

The two ministers also discussed defense cooperation and noted growing economic ties between Slovakia and Spain, particularly in the automotive, infrastructure, railway and defense sectors.