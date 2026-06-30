Canada deployed 'largest' Europe military presence in 30 years amid NATO summit preparations Prime Minister Carney discusses upcoming Ankara summit with NATO chief Rutte, reaffirms Canada's commitment to 2% and 5% GDP defense targets

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney highlighted Canada’s largest sustained military presence in Europe in decades during a Monday call with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte ahead of next week’s summit in Ankara, Türkiye.

According to a statement from Carney's office, the two leaders discussed key priorities of the alliance, including measures to strengthen defense investment and capabilities, along with continued support for Ukraine.

Carney highlighted Canada's generational increase in defense spending, noting that the country's defense spending matched NATO's target of 2% of GDP for the first time since the fall of the Berlin Wall.

He also affirmed that Canada is on track to reach the alliance’s more recent target of 5% of GDP.

Carney also highlighted what his office described as Canada’s generational increase in defense spending, noting that the country has reached NATO’s two percent of gross domestic product target for the first time since the fall of the Berlin Wall.

"Over the last year, through Operation REASSURANCE, Canada has deployed its largest sustained military presence in Europe in more than three decades," the statement said.

Carney and Rutte agreed to continue working closely together to ensure a strong, united NATO Alliance and looked forward to meeting in person next week.

The July 7-8 summit in Türkiye's capital will bring together leaders from all 32 NATO members, alongside top military commanders and defense and foreign ministers. US President Donald Trump’s decision to attend the major global event, after months of strained ties with European allies — raises the stakes for the talks.