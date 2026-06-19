Japan extends Self-Defense Forces deployment to UN mission in South Sudan

Japan on Friday decided to extend the deployment of Self-Defense Forces (SDF) personnel to the headquarters of the UN peacekeeping mission in South Sudan for another year, according to Kyodo News agency.

The extension will keep Japanese personnel assigned to the UN Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) until June 30, 2027, the report said.

Announcing the decision, Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi said Japan would continue contributing to international peace and stability through its participation in the mission.

"Japan will continue to help contribute to the peace and stability of the international community," Koizumi told a press conference.

Japan has maintained a presence at the UN mission's headquarters since November 2011. Four members of the Ground Self-Defense Force are currently stationed in South Sudan, where they support the mission's operations.

Koizumi said personnel contributions to UN peacekeeping efforts would enable Japan to play a leading role in supporting the world body's work to maintain international peace and security.

He also linked the deployment to Japan's broader national interests, saying continued participation in UN operations helps create a favorable security environment for the country.

The UN Mission in South Sudan was established in 2011 following the country's independence, with a mandate that includes protecting civilians, supporting peace agreements and helping stabilize the conflict-affected nation.

Japan has long used non-combat personnel deployments to UN peacekeeping missions as a key component of its international security cooperation, while operating under constitutional constraints on the use of military force abroad.​​​​​​​

