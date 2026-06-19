Pakistan says it neutralized Taliban drone, accuses Afghan government of 'patronizing terror’ Kabul had claimed targeting alleged ISIS targets inside Pakistan

Pakistan said on Friday it had neutralized a drone that entered its airspace from Afghanistan, rejecting Kabul’s claim that it targeted alleged Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISKP) hideouts inside Pakistani territory.

In a statement, Pakistan’s Information Ministry fact-check center described as “false” Afghan Defense Ministry claims that it struck alleged ISKP camps in the border regions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan provinces using drones.

“The claims are false as usual,” the ministry said, alleging that terrorist camps, including those of Daesh and more than two dozen other militant organizations, are "factually located, run and patronised from inside the territories under control of Afghan Taliban regime."

The ministry accused Kabul of issuing such statements to conceal what it called its “patronisation of terror” in neighboring countries and the wider region.

The Afghan Defense Ministry had claimed the sites it allegedly had been used, with the support of "hostile intelligence circles," to plan and coordinate attacks against Afghanistan and had previously served as operational bases for several deadly attacks.

However, Pakistan’s Information Ministry said a “rudimentary drone” from the “Taliban regime” intruded into its airspace near the Shinko area of Khyber district and was “immediately identified and neutralized.”

Relations between Kabul and Islamabad have remained strained in recent months over border security, militant activity and mutual accusations that armed groups use each other's territory to launch cross-border attacks.

"Afghanistan will no longer tolerate any threat to its security and stability," said the Afghan Defense Ministry.