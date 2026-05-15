Measure introduced by Sen. John Kennedy passes by voice vote and is set to take effect after November midterm elections

US Senate passes resolution to suspend senators’ pay during government shutdowns Measure introduced by Sen. John Kennedy passes by voice vote and is set to take effect after November midterm elections

The US Senate passed a resolution Thursday to suspend senators’ pay during periods of government shutdowns in a rare bipartisan move aimed at increasing accountability during fiscal standoffs.

The measure, introduced by Sen. John Kennedy, passed by voice vote.

It is set to take effect after the November midterm elections. Under the resolution, senators would not receive their salaries during future federal government shutdowns, aligning congressional pay with the broader impacts felt by federal workers.

“This is about shared sacrifice,” Kennedy said in a statement.

“If senators are going to vote to shut down the government and prevent millions of federal workers from getting paid, they ought to have the same skin in the game. My resolution will ensure that senators aren’t the only people receiving their paychecks during a government shutdown.”