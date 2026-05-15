Demonstrations erupt in and around Tripoli after football match descends into chaos and clashes

Football unrest triggers protests in Libyan capital, with parts of prime minister's office damaged Demonstrations erupt in and around Tripoli after football match descends into chaos and clashes

Protests erupted in the Libyan capital Tripoli on Thursday evening after unrest surrounding a football match escalated into clashes and attacks that damaged parts of the prime minister’s office.

Local media said protesters set fire to several offices inside the government compound in the Al-Sikka Road area after demonstrations spread across parts of central Tripoli.

The unrest followed the suspension of a football match in Tarhuna, southeast of Tripoli, during the final minutes of play amid chaos and disturbances inside the stadium.

Tensions later spilled into Tripoli, where dozens of supporters of the Al-Ittihad team gathered outside the prime minister’s office before protests escalated and violence erupted around the compound, according to local reports.

Security forces were deployed as confrontations with fans continued in an effort to contain the unrest and prevent further escalation.

Local media also reported that several vehicles, including a Libya Sport TV broadcasting vehicle and security vehicles at the stadium, were set ablaze.

The protests followed anger among Al-Ittihad supporters over what they described as controversial refereeing decisions during the match.

Libyan authorities had not yet issued an official statement on the incidents.

Al-Ittihad called for a review of all refereeing decisions and demanded an investigation into rulings it said directly affected the outcome of the match.

In a separate statement, the club’s board held the Libyan Football Federation, competition and refereeing committees, and match officials legally responsible for all human and material losses resulting from the incidents.

The club also warned against any further escalation and the consequences that could follow.