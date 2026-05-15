Havana says there are no 'legitimate reasons to include it on list of countries that allegedly sponsor terrorism,' while CIA chief reportedly says Cuba can no longer be 'safe haven' for US' adversaries

Cuba says Thursday talks with CIA chief show Havanah poses no threat to US national security Havana says there are no 'legitimate reasons to include it on list of countries that allegedly sponsor terrorism,' while CIA chief reportedly says Cuba can no longer be 'safe haven' for US' adversaries

Cuba said Thursday that a US delegation led by CIA Director John Ratcliffe visited Havana for talks with officials, with both sides discussing relations and security cooperation, according to a statement.

The Communist Party of Cuba wrote on US social media platform X that the visit took place after Washington requested Havana receive a delegation headed by Ratcliffe.

"The meeting took place this Thursday, May 14, in a context characterized by the complexity of bilateral relations, in order to contribute to the political dialogue between both nations, as part of the efforts to address the current scenario," it said.

Cuba said discussions with the US delegation provided evidence that "Cuba does not constitute a threat to the national security of the US, nor are there legitimate reasons to include it on the list of countries that, allegedly, sponsor terrorism."

The statement added that Cuban officials reiterated their long-standing position against terrorism, saying the country "does not harbor, support, finance or allow terrorist or extremist organizations."

It also said Cuba has no foreign military or intelligence bases on its territory and has never supported hostile actions against the United States.

The Cuban government said the meeting also highlighted the consistency of its position and its condemnation of terrorism "in all its forms and manifestations."

Both sides also expressed interest in expanding cooperation between law enforcement agencies in areas related to national, regional, and international security, said Havana.

Separately, a CIA official confirmed that Ratcliffe met in Havana with Cuban officials, including Raulito Rodriguez Castro – the grandson of former leader Raul Castro – as well as Interior Minister Lazaro Alvarez Casas and the head of Cuba’s intelligence services.

According to the US media, Ratcliffe personally delivered President Donald Trump’s message that the US "is prepared to seriously engage on economic and security issues, but only if Cuba makes fundamental changes."

Ratcliffe and Cuban officials also reportedly discussed intelligence cooperation, economic stability, and security issues, "all against the backdrop that Cuba can no longer be a safe haven for adversaries in the Western Hemisphere."

Cuba is facing a fuel crisis amid a US oil embargo imposed on Jan. 30, along with widespread power outages.

US President Donald Trump has repeatedly said that Cuba is "next" after the military operation against Iran, and that the Caribbean island will fail "soon."