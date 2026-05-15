'They should make a deal,' US president tells Fox News

Trump says he’s ‘not going to be much more patient’ with Iran 'They should make a deal,' US president tells Fox News

US President Donald Trump said Thursday that he is losing patience in ongoing negotiations with Iran.

"I'm not going to be much more patient. No, I'm not. They should make a deal," he told Fox News.

Trump also suggested that Chinese President Xi Jinping also wants a diplomatic agreement.

"President Xi would like to see a deal made ... He'd like to see the Hormuz Strait open," he added.

Trump's visit to China comes amid the ongoing Middle East conflict, triggered after US and Israeli forces launched strikes against Iran on Feb. 28, prompting retaliation against Israel and US allies in the Gulf along with the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

An indefinite ceasefire is currently in effect.

China has reiterated calls for dialogue in the region, while Washington has accused Beijing of supporting Iran’s military and economic capabilities.

Trump said he doesn’t think China wants Iran to have a nuclear weapon either.

"Don't go crazy, you don't need them having a nuclear weapon," Trump said he told Xi.

"What did he say?" Fox News anchor Sean Hannity asked.

"Well, he's not going to respond to much. He's a pretty cool guy. He’s not going to say that’s a good point," Trump replied.

"Do you think he agreed?" Hannity asked.

"I think he did," Trump responded.

On the possibility of retrieving enriched uranium in Iran, Trump said he doesn’t think it’s necessary except from a public relations standpoint.

"I think it's important for the fake news that we get it. I'm the one that said we are going to get it," he added.