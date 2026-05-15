'They're going to go to Texas. We're going to start sending Chinese ships to Texas, and to Louisiana, and to Alaska,' US president tells Fox News

China wants to buy oil from US, Trump says 'They're going to go to Texas. We're going to start sending Chinese ships to Texas, and to Louisiana, and to Alaska,' US president tells Fox News

US President Donald Trump said Thursday that China has agreed in principle to increase purchases of American oil as part of ongoing discussions aimed at strengthening economic ties between the two countries.

"One thing I think that we're going to make a deal on, they've agreed they want to buy oil from the United States," Trump told Fox News.

"They're going to go to Texas. We're going to start sending Chinese ships to Texas, and to Louisiana, and to Alaska...that's a big thing," he said.

