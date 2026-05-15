Israel pushing for return to Iran war, weighing options with US: Report Israeli broadcaster says military officials discussed renewed operations, maritime blockade and other scenarios

Israeli and US military officials held talks on possible scenarios for renewed military action against Iran during the past week, with Tel Aviv pushing for a return to the conflict, according to claims on Thursday by Israeli public broadcaster KAN.

The broadcaster said senior Israeli military officials and representatives from US Central Command (CENTCOM) discussed possible renewed operations against Iran, along with other US options, including tightening a maritime blockade in the Strait of Hormuz as part of the so-called “Project Freedom.”

According to the report, Israel conveyed a message to Washington expressing its interest in resuming military action, arguing that the war with Iran had ended “earlier than it should have.”

KAN also claimed that one of the scenarios discussed involved limited US strikes on Iranian fuel and energy facilities aimed at pressuring Tehran to return to negotiations and abandon its nuclear program.

The report added that Israel had prepared for possible Iranian retaliation, including renewed missile attacks on Israeli territory if fighting resumes.

Israeli officials cited by the broadcaster said US President Donald Trump faces two main options: resuming military action, a path supported by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, or tightening the maritime blockade in the Strait of Hormuz.

Earlier Thursday, according to the same source, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said: “We are prepared for the possibility that we may soon be required to act again in Iran.”

Regional tensions have escalated since the US and Israel launched strikes against Iran on Feb. 28, triggering retaliation from Tehran against Israel as well as US allies in the Gulf, along with the closure of the Strait of Hormuz

A ceasefire took effect on April 8 through Pakistani mediation, but talks in Islamabad failed to produce a lasting agreement. The truce was later extended by US President Donald Trump without a set deadline.

On Sunday, Iran sent Pakistan its response to a US proposal for ending the war, but Trump dismissed it as “totally unacceptable.”

*Writing by Tarek Chouiref