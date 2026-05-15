Witnesses say Israeli police closed 2 gates of mosque compound during gathering marking anniversary of East Jerusalem’s occupation

Israeli far-right activists gather near Al-Aqsa Mosque as police bar Palestinian worshippers Witnesses say Israeli police closed 2 gates of mosque compound during gathering marking anniversary of East Jerusalem’s occupation

Israeli far-right activists held a gathering near Al-Aqsa Mosque on Friday morning with music and dancing, and police supported them by barring young Palestinian faithful from entering Islam's third holiest mosque to offer prayers, according to witnesses.

Witnesses told Anadolu that far-right Israelis organized an event near Bab al-Asbat (Lions’ Gate), one of the entrances to the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, marking the anniversary of the occupation of East Jerusalem according to the Hebrew calendar.

They said participants played music and danced near the mosque compound.

According to witnesses, Israeli police simultaneously closed the Bab al-Asbat and Bab al-Malik Faisal gates to worshippers entering the mosque.

Witnesses also said Israeli police imposed restrictions on young Palestinian faithful attempting to enter Al-Aqsa Mosque for prayers.

As of 0830GMT, Israeli police had not issued a statement regarding the developments.