US president says Xi's remarks about US being 'a declining nation' referred to 'damage' done during previous Biden administration

Trump says he hopes US-China ties will be 'stronger and better than ever before' US president says Xi's remarks about US being 'a declining nation' referred to 'damage' done during previous Biden administration

US President Donald Trump said Friday that he hopes relations between the United States and China will emerge stronger than ever following talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing.

Trump pushed back slightly against comments by Xi that appeared to describe the US as a "declining nation," arguing that the criticism applied to the previous administration of former President Joe Biden rather than his own presidency.

“When President Xi very elegantly referred to the United States as perhaps being a declining nation, he was referring to the tremendous damage we suffered during the four years of Sleepy Joe Biden and the Biden Administration, and on that score, he was 100% correct,” he wrote on his Truth Social platform.

Trump blamed the Biden administration for what he described as economic weakness, immigration problems, crime and social policies he opposes, including diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives.

At the same time, he portrayed his administration as having restored American economic and military strength during what he called “16 spectacular months” in office.

He cited a record stock market performance, strong employment numbers, increased foreign investment and military successes abroad as evidence of renewed US power.

“In fact, President Xi congratulated me on so many tremendous successes in such a short period of time,” Trump wrote.

"Two years ago, we were, in fact, a Nation in decline. On that, I fully agree with President Xi! But now, the United States is the hottest Nation anywhere in the world," he said.

Trump also highlighted improving ties with Beijing following his meeting with Xi.

“Hopefully our relationship with China will be stronger and better than ever before,” he said.

