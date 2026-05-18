Türkiye's BIST 100 down at opening session BIST 100 drops around 34 points at weekly open

Türkiye's benchmark stock index opened Monday at 14,333.66 points, down by 0.24% or 33.94 points.

At the last week's close, the BIST 100 went down by 1.89% to 14,367.60 points, with a daily transaction volume of 169 billion liras ($3.72 billion).

The stock market will be closed on Tuesday as Türkiye will observe May 19 the Commemoration of Ataturk, Youth, and Sports Day, a national holiday.

As of 10.00 am local time (0700GMT), exchange rates stood at 45.5795 Turkish liras to the US dollar, 53.0415 to the euro, and 60.8730 to the British pound.

The price of an ounce of gold was $4,545.70, while Brent crude futures were trading at around $111 per barrel.