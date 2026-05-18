Pope Leo voices ‘deep concern’ for Lebanon, Middle East churches

Pope Leo XIV on Monday expressed “deep concern” for the people of Lebanon and churches across the Middle East during a meeting with Catholicos Aram I, according to Vatican News.

“I assure you of my daily prayers and of the deep concern I feel for the people of Lebanon and for the churches of the Middle East,” the pope said during talks with Catholicos Aram I, head of the Armenian Apostolic Church.

Referring to his visit to Lebanon last December, Pope Leo highlighted the country’s long tradition of coexistence among different religious communities.

He said Lebanon was facing “severe trials” and warned that the country’s unity and integrity were once again under threat.

According to the Vatican, Aram I’s jurisdiction includes Lebanon, Syria, Cyprus, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, the Gulf region, Iran, Greece and the Americas. The Catholicosate has been headquartered in Antelias, Lebanon, since 1930.

The private meeting marked the first official visit by the Catholicos to Pope Leo XIV.