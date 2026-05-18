‘Attacks to nuclear installations are totally unacceptable, a violation of international law and must be condemned,’ says Guterres

UN chief ‘deeply alarmed’ by drone attack near UAE nuclear power plant ‘Attacks to nuclear installations are totally unacceptable, a violation of international law and must be condemned,’ says Guterres

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Monday he was “deeply alarmed” by drone strikes that set fire to an electrical generator within the perimeter of the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

“There must be no further attacks near civilian infrastructure, including nuclear power plants,” Guterres said in a statement issued from Tokyo.

“Attacks to nuclear installations are totally unacceptable, a violation of international law and must be condemned.”

The UN chief said the incident “provides yet another reason for all sides to halt the fighting completely,” reiterating his longstanding warnings against further escalation in the Middle East.

Guterres’ remarks came after UAE authorities said air defense systems intercepted two drones and tracked a third that struck an electrical generator outside the inner perimeter of the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant.

Emirati officials said there were no injuries, no impact on radiological safety levels and no risk to the public or the environment.

The attack came amid heightened regional tensions since the US and Israel launched strikes against Iran in February.

Tehran retaliated with attacks targeting Israel as well as US allies in the Gulf, including the UAE, alongside the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

A ceasefire took effect on April 8 through Pakistani mediation, but talks in Islamabad failed to produce a lasting agreement. US President Donald Trump later extended the truce indefinitely.

